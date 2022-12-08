Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,149.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 615,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,813. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Roblox by 1,727.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 76.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.54. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

