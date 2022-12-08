Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $434.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $494.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.71.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.