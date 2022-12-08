Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given New €1.95 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.75 ($1.84) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Saipem from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.07.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Stock Down 34.3 %

Saipem stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Saipem has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.