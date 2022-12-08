Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($54.74) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 0.8 %

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.