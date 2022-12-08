Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €65.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($76.84) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.5 %

FRA:HEN3 opened at €67.40 ($70.95) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($136.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.03.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

