Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €110.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($132.63) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($210.53) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 0.5 %

SU opened at €137.54 ($144.78) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €131.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €126.09. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($68.29) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($80.36).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.