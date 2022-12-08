Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,500 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.68) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.90) to GBX 3,900 ($47.56) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.65) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,105.38 ($50.06).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,161 ($50.74) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £105.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,144.85. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,229.50 ($51.57). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,007.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,904.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.22%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

