Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 116 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.95) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.8 %
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 87.66 ($1.07) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £24.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,461.00.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
