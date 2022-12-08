Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 116 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.95) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.8 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 87.66 ($1.07) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £24.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,461.00.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.