Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates $23.00 Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 712,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.