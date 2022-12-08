Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDR. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 62,355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

