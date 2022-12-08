Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on CMS Energy Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.65. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,604,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.