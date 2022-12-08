Sei Investments Co. Buys 220,426 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 244.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,426 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.64% of WNS worth $23,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of WNS by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

WNS Price Performance

WNS Company Profile

Shares of WNS opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

