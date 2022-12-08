Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in JD.com by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JD.com by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $94,782,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $80,407,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

