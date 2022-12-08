Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Arch Capital Group worth $23,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

