Sei Investments Co. Has $22.87 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,230 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $22,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 265.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 280,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 203,638 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 722.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 208,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 183,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Archrock by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth $76,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock Trading Down 1.3 %

Archrock Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.77. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Archrock Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

