Sei Investments Co. Purchases 30,756 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $24,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $90.45 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.