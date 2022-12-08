Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,136 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $23,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,401,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

