SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. SentinelOne updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of S stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on S. Cowen dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $108,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

