Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $38.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $153.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

