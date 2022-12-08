Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 850 ($10.36) to GBX 790 ($9.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Hilton Food Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.32) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 578.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 845.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £463.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1,295.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of GBX 508.57 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.33).
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
