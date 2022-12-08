Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $153.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.86.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 89,864 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

