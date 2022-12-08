Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $47.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

