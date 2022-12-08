SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 2.6 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.38.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -286.92%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

