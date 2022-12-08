Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Smartsheet in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

