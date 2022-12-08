Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Snap-on worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $236.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $245.56.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

