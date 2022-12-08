Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Southwest Gas worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,886,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 441.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 4,381.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,303 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SWX opened at $69.14 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

