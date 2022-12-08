Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Guggenheim

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Spire stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. Spire has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Spire by 135.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spire by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Spire by 33.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

