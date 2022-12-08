SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,055 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

