State Street Corp Buys 62,922 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.36% of Blackstone worth $1,509,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 17.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.