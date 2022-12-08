State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,840,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,377,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

DLTR opened at $144.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.