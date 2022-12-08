State Street Corp Has $1.38 Billion Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.81% of M&T Bank worth $1,375,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $147.97 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average of $173.45.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.57.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

