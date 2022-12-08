State Street Corp Has $1.91 Billion Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,342,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,121,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,911,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $93.23 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

