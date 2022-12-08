State Street Corp Has $1.97 Billion Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,465,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Corteva worth $1,974,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $63.76 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

