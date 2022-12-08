State Street Corp Has $2.05 Billion Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,225,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,049,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Centene by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,764 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

