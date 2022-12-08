State Street Corp Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,292,960 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.90% of FirstEnergy worth $1,732,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 299,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 935.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 509,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 460,407 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $104,167,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,488,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,157,000 after acquiring an additional 586,551 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,336 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $41.70 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

