State Street Corp Purchases 80,379 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,366,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Fastenal by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fastenal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,440 shares of company stock worth $606,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

FAST stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

