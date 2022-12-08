State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,065,628 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 640,203 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.26% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,489,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

