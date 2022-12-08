State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 846,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,818,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,498,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,455.26 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,406.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,232.48. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

