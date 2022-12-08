State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,135,359 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 966,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.72% of Electronic Arts worth $1,597,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,588 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,049 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 65,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.85.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

