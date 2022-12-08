State Street Corp Sells 1,075,167 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,769,678 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,075,167 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.72% of NXP Semiconductors worth $1,454,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,050.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after buying an additional 233,372 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $4,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $163.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.93. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $234.90.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.