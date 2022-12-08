State Street Corp Sells 111,135 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,078,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,553,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 195.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,520 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,817 in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

NYSE:A opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

