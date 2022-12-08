State Street Corp Sells 156,819 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,962,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,819 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $1,524,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $157.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.78 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

