State Street Corp Sells 1,707,549 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,367,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.26% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,416,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $63,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.