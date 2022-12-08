State Street Corp Sells 411,099 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,170,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411,099 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,499,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average of $120.75.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
