State Street Corp Sells 656,653 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,206,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 656,653 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,563,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

APH stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

