State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,623,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 525,641 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.02% of Hess worth $1,972,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.15.

HES stock opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.09. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

