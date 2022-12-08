Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

STLD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.14.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $107.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.