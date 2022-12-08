STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $243.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of STE stock opened at $185.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. STERIS has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,686.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

