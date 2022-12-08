Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Position Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Stifel Financial worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on SF shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

