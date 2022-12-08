Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SentinelOne Call Options (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,154 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average volume of 3,439 call options.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,920.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 37.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 307.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after buying an additional 1,461,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of S opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

